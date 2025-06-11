RV heat protection covering

 USD $500

 USD $500

Campaign created by Shanendoah Nokes

Campaign funds will be received by Shanendoah Nokes

Desert family with autistic child need help keeping cool this summer in 120° heat. We live in Coachella Valley, last week was 112°, next 4-5 days it will be getting up to 120° all of our heat protection was blown off a few weeks ago. The price if the material has gone up so much we can't replace it in time before the heat hits. I will pay everyone back. Every month, starting the last week of this month I will pay 1nperson back. We are not asking for a hand out, just a helping hand.


God Bless

Recent Donations
Sahar
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck this will get you started!

Becky
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck! I’ll pray for you

Updates

Prayer Requests

