RV heat protection covering

Desert family with autistic child need help keeping cool this summer in 120° heat. We live in Coachella Valley, last week was 112°, next 4-5 days it will be getting up to 120° all of our heat protection was blown off a few weeks ago. The price if the material has gone up so much we can't replace it in time before the heat hits. I will pay everyone back. Every month, starting the last week of this month I will pay 1nperson back. We are not asking for a hand out, just a helping hand.





God Bless