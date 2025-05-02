Delivering RV Home to Los Angeles Fire Victim

**Transporting Hope: A New Beginning for One Young Man**

Greg contacted EmergencyRV* several months ago, when he heard they were helping victims of Hurricane Helene. He volunteered to use his time and our truck to help out by transporting a small RV trailer to whomever needed it. He had years of experience towing a 12-foot work trailer as a contractor. Surely this wouldn’t be that much harder.

Recently Greg finally received a call. A couple in CO were donating a 24-foot RV trailer. Would Greg be willing to tow it to Los Angeles?

A young man who lost his home in the recent fires was doubly affected. His place of employment also was destroyed in the fires. Thankfully his employer is rebuilding and he is able to work at a different location temporarily. But an RV Home he could call his own would provide stability and surely be a Godsend.

Greg quickly jumped into action. After consulting several people for advice, it was decided we needed to invest some money into the truck (2010 Dodge Ram 1500 with 211k+ miles) to make sure it could get the RV trailer (and Greg) safely to and from California.

We got a full transmission service which includes fluid, filter and inspection. Thankfully the shop said the transmission should make the journey fine. Oil Change. We got anti-sway bars/hitch installed with locks for security. (They keep the trailer more stable when it is windy. Greg really appreciated having them in New Mexico.) Oh, and brakes. Can’t forget the brakes. (Especially considering the number of mountain passes between here and California.) We had an electronic trailer brake controller installed. Greg didn’t need that for his old work trailer, but it is a necessity when you start pulling something this big.

EmergencyRV is willing to reimburse Greg’s campground, hotel fees, fuel for the truck and meals while on the road. If we receive enough donations though, we won't need to ask for reimbursement.

We want to be transparent… God has blessed us and we can cover the cost of all the things I have mentioned above. I’m not saying it would be easy but it is possible. However, we feel led to give our friends the opportunity to sow into this compassionate act of charity. It would be selfish to not invite others to participate. Not everyone has a truck, the skills and the time (5 days in this case) to do something like this. So donating is a way you can be involved.

Please pray about it and (if you feel led to do so) donate.

Thank you to everyone who already covered us in prayer while Greg was traveling. It made a difference and we appreciate you.

And thank you to everyone who donates. May God bless your generosity and return to you an abundant harvest.

* “EmergencyRV is a charitable organization initially established in response to the massive and deadly November 2018 Campfire, which decimated the entire town of Paradise, California and left more than 50,000 residents traumatized and displaced.” emergencyrv.org



