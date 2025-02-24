RR's Trip to Kenya with LU Send & Aeronautics

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $150
Hi everyone, Raymond Rooks here. This May, I’m excited to join a few fellow aviation students on a trip to Kenya with Liberty University. This is a chance for me to see how I can use my aviation training in support of the gospel reaching the ends of the earth, which is a goal of mine at some point in my future. During the 18 day trip, I will get to visit multiple mission aviation organizations operating in East Africa and fly to remote communities to see how the airplane is a vital tool in reaching remote people of the world. I don't have a lot of time to raise the funds needed but my mom told me a dear friend encouraged her: "if it's God's will, it's on His bill" so I am trusting that He will provide. This is my first time fundraising so I look forward to seeing it in action. Thank you so much for allowing me to spread my wings even more... and also for your prayers.
Enjoy the adventure the Lord has in store for you Raymond!!!
So excited for you! Praying for provision above and beyond.
