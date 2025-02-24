RR's Trip to Kenya with LU Send & Aeronautics

Hi everyone, Raymond Rooks here. This May, I’m excited to join a few fellow aviation students on a trip to Kenya with Liberty University. This is a chance for me to see how I can use my aviation training in support of the gospel reaching the ends of the earth, which is a goal of mine at some point in my future. During the 18 day trip, I will get to visit multiple mission aviation organizations operating in East Africa and fly to remote communities to see how the airplane is a vital tool in reaching remote people of the world. I don't have a lot of time to raise the funds needed but my mom told me a dear friend encouraged her: "if it's God's will, it's on His bill" so I am trusting that He will provide. This is my first time fundraising so I look forward to seeing it in action. Thank you so much for allowing me to spread my wings even more... and also for your prayers.