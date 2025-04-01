RR's Trip to Alaska w LU Send

Hey everybody it's Raymond again. My Kenya trip with Liberty U Send got canceled because they couldn’t get enough people to go. But the good news is that I’ve been approved for a new mission trip to Alaska with the School of Aeronautics!

This trip is all about exploring mission aviation and seeing what it looks like to serve the Lord in remote places using aviation. I’ll get the chance to experience Alaska’s culture, train with missionary pilots, visit ministry locations, and log up to some hours of flight training.

In July - we’ll be traveling to Anchorage, Chickaloon, Palmer, and Soldotna. Along the way, we’ll connect with aviation ministries and other local missions (such as Covenant Youth of Alaska, Kingdom Air Corps, Alaska Christian College, Samaritan’s Purse Flight Operations Alaska, Missionary Aircraft Repair Center, Arctic Barnabas Ministries). We will also get an opportunity to do some exploring throughout Alaska!

I’m super excited for this trip - not only to grow in skill, but to see firsthand how aviation can be used to spread the gospel to the ends of the earth.



THANK YOU for the support last time and now a 2nd time. Thank you for praying for me.