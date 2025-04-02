Support Robert in His Battle Against Liver Cancer

Friends, Family, and Kind-hearted Strangers,

As many of you know, our beloved Robert has been courageously battling liver cancer since December. This is the first health challenge he has ever faced, and it has been a long, overwhelming journey. Robert’s diagnosis includes edema, non-alcoholic liver disease, and, most recently, liver cancer. The road has been tough, but his strength and perseverance continue to inspire us all.

Sadly, after a recent consultation with his surgeon, we’ve been informed that Robert’s tumor is inoperable due to its size and location. While this news is heartbreaking, we’ve decided to move forward with radiation seeding, which is a critical step in his treatment. It’s a difficult path, but we are determined to fight alongside him every step of the way.

The financial strain of this battle has been immense. Despite having insurance, the medical costs have surpassed $90,000 YTD and continue to rise, including expenses for ER visits, hospital stays, lab tests, medications, and doctor’s appointments. Currently, Robert is unable to drive or work due to his condition, which has made it even harder to manage the growing medical bills.

We are reaching out to family, friends, and compassionate strangers who may be able to help ease some of the financial burden during this difficult time. Every donation, no matter how big or small, will go directly to his medical expenses and will help provide him with the best chance at recovery.

We are deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and love that so many of you have already shared with Robert and our family. Your kindness means the world to us, and we truly appreciate you standing by Robert’s side as he fights this battle.

Thank you for your generosity and support. Together, we can help give Robert the strength and hope he needs in his journey toward healing.