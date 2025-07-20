Support My Journey to Graduation in China

🌿✨ I often find myself reflecting on my journey through Daoist medicine, spiritual practices, and martial arts. It's been five transformative years—years spent mastering ancient techniques, learning to harness inner peace amid life’s chaos, and embracing the profound wisdom passed down through generations. 🧘‍♂️🥋

But as I stand on the cusp of a new chapter, preparing for my ordination ceremony in LongHu Shan temple this December, there's something deeply stirring about realizing that everything comes full circle—a testament to dedication and spirit. This is no ordinary trip; it’s a spiritual milestone where every step toward the temple has been meticulously planned with love and intention.

Yet, as fate would have it, reality casts its shadow over these plans. Unexpected costs, unseen obstacles —these are the harsh realities that sometimes stand between us and our dreams. The journey is no longer just about me; it's a shared dream carried by my family, friends, and fellow students who believe in this path as much as I do. It’s also about preserving the ancient wisdom for generations to come. 🌱🔮

I am reaching out because every dollar counts towards realizing our collective vision—each contribution is more than a monetary gift; it's an investment in preserving and sharing these precious traditions that have been part of my life since childhood. Your support could help me step into this new phase, clothed not just in tradition but also woven with the threads of shared hope, belief, and love from all those who believe in us. 💚🌟

Let’s turn this dream into reality together! No amount is too small when it carries such big dreams. If you're reading this, perhaps we share a thread of interest or maybe fate brought us to cross paths for moments like these. Please, consider joining our journey by donating whatever you can—every bit counts and brings us one step closer to the sacred grounds of LongHu Shan temple.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart if you've reached this far with me in sharing this deeply personal tale. Your support means more than words can express as we walk together towards this profound moment, preserving ancient wisdom for future generations. 🌿🙏

#DaoistMedicine #SpiritualWisdom #OrdinationJourney