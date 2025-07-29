Rise Up For Your Freedom is getting together to perform the largest March in the history of the United States, starting in Sacramento CA, to the United States Capitol in Washington DC, we have been silently setting this up for quite some time now, and it's time to put it into action,we are planning to start the march on August 30th, 2025, Labor day weekend, we need everyone to come together and make a small contribution in order to move forward with this amazing cause, your contribution will help pay for the necessary permits needed as well as tolls and bus rentals and we have even made arrangements with private vendors to help with food trucks along the way, our goal is to surround the Capitol Hill, and demand changes with our current administration, and we are not leaving until we get some changes,as I said we have been silently working on this for quite some time now and in order to move forward we have to start paying for the permits by no later than the third week of August, so please don't wait make a difference today and be a direct part of something that is going to change what is going on in America, be a part of something that is going to make a positive impact on your life and your future, please share this with everyone you know and let's come together and make a positive impact on our future, Thank You for your support and we look forward to seeing you as we head to the United States Capitol, have a blessed day