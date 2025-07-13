DEER CREEK FIRENADO THAT TOOK MY SISTERS HOME

LA SAL UTAH DEER CREEK FIRE:

Took my Sister, Candice Kaighn's home, on July 12. Her and her husband, Kenneth Kaighn, thought they were in the clear, for the first part of the day, only to be told later, that a tornado, or what had to have been, because it picked up a shipping container and threw it 1000 ft, caused the heat and flames to swirl the other direction tawards their home, and unfortunately their home didn't make it.

The day before, my Sister was in Moab grocery shopping before hearing about the fire approaching her home, once she knew she raced home, and luckily so, because as soon as she got there all she had time to grab was the animals, and leave.

All the Animals, my Sister and Brother-in-law are safe, but now they have to start over.

My Brother-in-Law works for parks & recreation, and served our Military on three tours, and they can get some help from the VA, maybe a little help from the Red Cross, as well as some coverage from their home owners insurance, and maybe an SBA disaster home owners loan, but they will fall short.

Some wonderful people in the community who know them have offered to help, but they need to stay close to work.

I would love to see them get the help they need, and deserve because they are gracious and good, hardworking people, and have just suffered a great loss, but communities coming together, showing compassion and love, can be the saving grace, the hope, the faith, in a brighter future.

I am grateful you took the time to read my campaign, and would be even more greatful if you can spare a few dollars.

God bless you all, for your support.

Thank you!

Sharice Riley







