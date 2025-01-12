Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $37,771
REBUILD LOS ANGELES Cybertruck Mission starts tomorrow with @briannorgard @farbood at the behest of @elonmusk. Large donations will be made. Stay tuned.
If you have a Cybertruck please come join us
if you have Starlink please bring it too
Thank you for helping!
May God Bless Your Rebuilding Efforts!
God is with you in rebuilding this great city.
We're going to put ourselves back together.
Sending aloha and prayers from Hawaii.
Rebuild LA to Fix California. Cancel DEI so people don’t DIE.
Love the energy - Keep going!
See you on the streets!
May God bless all affected.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.