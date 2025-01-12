Campaign Image

REBUILD LOS ANGELES Cybertruck Mission

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $37,771

Campaign created by Farbood Nivi

REBUILD LOS ANGELES Cybertruck Mission

REBUILD LOS ANGELES Cybertruck Mission starts tomorrow with @briannorgard @farbood at the behest of @elonmusk. Large donations will be made. Stay tuned.

If you have a Cybertruck please come join us

if you have Starlink please bring it too


Recent Donations
Jeremy Gardner
$ 2222.00 USD
18 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 hours ago

Thank you for helping!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 day ago

May God Bless Your Rebuilding Efforts!

Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 USD
1 day ago

God is with you in rebuilding this great city.

Houston Brignano
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

We're going to put ourselves back together.

Michael Hawaii
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending aloha and prayers from Hawaii.

Coolest Company Ever
$ 28.00 USD
1 day ago

Rebuild LA to Fix California. Cancel DEI so people don’t DIE.

james bond
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Liem To
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Michael Monaghan
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Love the energy - Keep going!

Michael Dorausch
$ 500.00 USD
1 day ago

See you on the streets!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

May God bless all affected.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Renee Y
$ 500.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 day ago

Brian Norgard
$ 1300.00 USD
1 day ago

Norgard
$ 8721.00 USD
1 day ago

