Hungary Mission Trip

This summer, I have the incredible opportunity to return to Tata, Hungary, for a mission trip that’s close to my heart. Our team will be teaching English to Hungarian students and adults, using language learning as a bridge to build meaningful relationships, share the love of Jesus, and connect people to the local church.

This will be my second time serving in Hungary, and I can personally testify to the life-changing impact of this mission. During my first trip, we saw God move in powerful ways—opening doors to friendships, gospel conversations, and lasting connections with the local community. It was a privilege to watch seeds of faith planted and to help strengthen the local church in Tata.

I can’t wait to go back and continue what God has started.

Would you prayerfully consider supporting me through prayer and/or financial giving? Every gift helps make it possible for me to go and be part of what God is doing in Hungary!

Thank you so much for being part of this journey with me!