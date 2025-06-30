Summer Camp with Shepherd Youth

Please help us finance a week of church camp for my son. We have been able to pay for most of it, received some financing from the church, and just need a little more to get over the last hump. This awesome week of summer camp is for kids from 6th to 12th grade, who attend Shepherd Church. We have been devout members for the last 5 years. He is a strong believer in Christ and has been looking forward to this all year.

We volunteer for their events, and I am leader for different youth ministries throughout the year. Unfortunately, these past couple of months have hit us pretty hard financially, and we just need a little help getting over this hurdle. Any amount helps. Thank you in advance, and God bless! <3