Farm Fund Celebration

Raised:
USD $300
Campaign funds will be received by Wendy Arseneau
Hello friends and family! We are thrilled to invite you to celebrate our special day with us in a unique way. Instead of a traditional wedding registry, we have decided to start a farm fund to support our new life on a 20-acre farm in NE Washington. We recently purchased the farm and are now in need of a tractor, cows, and other essential farm equipment to make our dream a reality.
Our vision is to create a self-sustaining farm, where we can grow our own food, raise our own animals, and live in harmony with nature. We are passionate about this lifestyle and are excited to share it with you.
We understand that not everyone may be able to join us in this adventure, but for those who do, we would be forever grateful for your support. Your generosity will help us purchase the necessary equipment to make our farm thrive. We promise to keep you updated on our progress and share the fruits of our labor with you.
So, instead of gifts, we invite you to join us in this unique celebration by contributing to our farm fund. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to our dream. Thank you for your love and support. We can't wait to share this journey with you! Anthony & Wendy #FarmFund #SustainableLiving #NewBeginnings
Congratulations on getting married! Wish we could have attended but it just wasn’t possible. I hope all the best for you both and a long happy life together. Therefore what God has joined together, let man not separate. Mike & Allison
Congratulations Wendy and Anthony!! We wish we could be there with you, but we are praying for you and can't wait to see pictures and hear all about it! You are amazing and such a blessing!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.