QSCA SPECIAL 15K Donor Matching School Fundraiser

We are raising money to help cover the transition and acquisition costs of hiring a new Principal Administrator AND to generate additional capital for expansion and maintenance of Quartzsite Southern Christian Academy (QSCA).



The school has a gracious benefactor offering to MATCH, dollar for dollar, donations given to QSCA UP TO $15,000... EVERY donation you make will be effectively DOUBLED! Your generosity will help our school generate $30,000 plus dollars to cover the costs of filling the Principal Administrator position, school expansion, field trips, maintenance, and other school projects and student opportunities at QSCA.

QSCA is a non-profit 501(c)(3) so all of your donations are tax deductible. Receipts will be provided for amounts of $250 and above.

In 2022, recognizing the importance of proper education for the children in our community, our church, Quartzsite Southern Baptist Church, took the initiative to create a private school, funded by donations and scholarships.



This set into motion a committed, vision-driven, group of dedicated individuals to plan, organize, create, and build Quartzsite Southern Christian Academy (QSCA). This group included Pastor Jeff Saxton, Dan Zortman, Nancy Larsen, Craig Ritschel, Nancy Ritschel, Earl Cannon, and others who joined in to pull at the oars after the school was launched.

QSCA's diverse team of educators and administrators bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the school, ensuring that our students receive the guidance and support they need at every stage of their academic journey. Together with our dedicated Board of Directors, the QSCA staff strives to provide an enriching educational experience that equips our students for success in their future endeavors.

The school moved successfully forward as envisioned, planned, and carried out until March 10th, 2024 when Pastor Jeff unexpectedly and without warning passed away as the result of a massive heart attach. He was only 63 years old, and he ran 2 to 3 times each week for about 5 miles per run... Our church lost its pastor, the school lost its Principal, and we all lost a dear friend.

We were all in shock and along with losing our Principal, Pastor Jeff's wife Karen, a QSCA teacher, decided to move back to her home state of Louisiana right away, and Miss Gina, who was the school's lead teacher and acting temporary Principal Administrator, her husband Sam Saxton joined the U.S. Air Force and was to be the lead singer of their military band, along with their six kids, moved to Texas at the end of the school year 2024.



The school hired a new lead teacher, Shemariah Vosper, completing the teaching staff for the school... but, QSCA still needed a Principal Administrator.

The search went on for more than 6 months before finding a new principal in December 2024... After relocating from Florida, the new principal began working at QSCA on Monday, February 3rd, 2025.



For QSCA there were substantial transition and acquisition expenses related to finding and moving the new principal and his family to Quartzsite, plus there are exciting new visionary goals and plans for expanding the school to help more local children get a great education, providing additional scholastic, sports, and field trip opportunities for the school and its students as well in the future.



The future looks amazing!!!



We need your help to make the vision and plans for the present and future a reality...

This matching $15k fundraiser will provide QSCA the opportunity to DOUBLE your donation to as much as $30K... or more... empowering students, providing additional opportunities, and helping the school to grow stronger... and ultimately change lives and change the community for the better.

Tune in and take a listen to a radio interview that aired on KNLB-FM with on air personalities Miss Debbie and Sarah Taulli with special guest QSCA Superintendent Craig Ritschel... the interview gives good background on the school and how we have gotten to where we are today: https://youtu.be/aeJJR39JCLg



From the QSCA Staff, Board of Directors, students, and parents, THANK YOU for your support!



