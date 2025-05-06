Student Scholarship Program

As we finish our inaugural year, we reflect on the successes and joys of the 2024-2025 school year. Our students are doing well in their classes and being able to continue to support our students through this scholarship campaign has been a tremendous help.

Our school is growing and as we begin planning the 2025-2026 school year, we strive to better serve the families in our community and wish to continue to offer them our program at a lower cost. Because of this need, we are pursuing the start up of our own Non-Profit, that would afford us new opportunities to serve these families.

In the meantime, we need scholarships for students who cannot afford enrollment fees, curriculum, and supplies. We also need help covering the costs associated with starting a Non-Profit.

Pursuit Community School extends to You our Family & Friends, an opportunity to invest in the future of the students of Pursuit. We need people like you to partner with us to make this happen.

Please consider becoming a supporter of our current and future students.

Your generosity will make a huge difference in the education of our students.





On behalf of Pursuit Community School,

Sammi Salgado, Founder & Administrator