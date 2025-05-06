Student Scholarship Program

Raised:
As we finish our inaugural year, we reflect on the successes and joys of the 2024-2025 school year. Our students are doing well in their classes and being able to continue to support our students through this scholarship campaign has been a tremendous help.
Our school is growing and as we begin planning the 2025-2026 school year, we strive to better serve the families in our community and wish to continue to offer them our program at a lower cost. Because of this need, we are pursuing the start up of our own Non-Profit, that would afford us new opportunities to serve these families.
In the meantime, we need scholarships for students who cannot afford enrollment fees, curriculum, and supplies. We also need help covering the costs associated with starting a Non-Profit.
Pursuit Community School extends to You our Family & Friends, an opportunity to invest in the future of the students of Pursuit. We need people like you to partner with us to make this happen.
Please consider becoming a supporter of our current and future students.
Your generosity will make a huge difference in the education of our students.
On behalf of Pursuit Community School,
Sammi Salgado, Founder & Administrator
Love that Pursuit is starting a scholarship program for their students! A great opportunity for us to help support them. Blessings!
May 6th, 2025
At the end of 2024 we raised $3000 to cover scholarships for our current students. This helped a family of 4 send their kids to our school full time! YAY! We stopped campaigning for scholarships are this need was met.
As we begin planning for next year, we have found a need to begin fundraising for scholarships again. We would love to help more families be able to attend our school!
We have reactivated our campaign! And are looking for donors to help meet the needs of our families!
Thank you for considering donating to our school!
