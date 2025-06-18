Finding Purpose in Prison

Goal:
USD $19,380
Raised:
USD $1,180
Campaign funds will be received by Noah Dean
Hello, my name is Noah Dean, and I'm here to tell you about a rather remarkable (and unique) opportunity to transform the lives of inmates in a Texas prison through the power of faith-based literature. A very special and caring prison warden I’ve been communicating with, who will remain unnamed for now, is confident that my first book, It’s a Process, can have a profoundly positive impact in the lives of the near 2,000 inmates in his charge. However, I simply can’t afford that number of books myself. That's why I'm reaching out to the GiveSendGo community to help me raise funds for the books to distribute to the inmates.
As a Christian, I believe that faith can be a powerful tool for healing and growth. My book is a personal journey of discovering purpose in a chaotic world, and I believe it can serve as a valuable resource for those who are looking to make positive changes in their lives, no matter where they are. The funds raised through this campaign will go directly towards purchasing the books and distributing them to the inmates.
Thank you for considering this campaign and for your support in helping us bring hope and faith to those who need it most. Together, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of these inmates and help them find a better path forward.
So happy for you Noah!!
Best of luck Noah
I know you would inspire them without a doubt! God’s work in progress 🙏🏼
Brilliant, applicable, and effective presentation at EnXL. Thank you for sharing, and helping everyone to see that accountability starts with them.
Thank you!!!
June 27th, 2025
All, the prison warden in west Texas, one to whom 50 books have already been shipped, has asked me to come lead a Sunday service for them in July! Thanks to generous people like you, I'll be able to bring another 50 books with me when I do. Thank you all so much! Please keep sharing this fundraiser with all you can!
June 25th, 2025
Hello, all! Due to a few cash donations on the side (you know who you are), I've decreased the goal on this platform. Please keep sharing!
June 21st, 2025
Hello, all! I just shipped another 50 books. This time, they went to a prison warden in West Texas. So, in total, I've shipped 112 books! Please keep that support coming!
June 20th, 2025
Well, it's getting crazy you guys! Another prison warden reached out to me this morning (in West Texas) and is interested in getting some books. I've already shipped 62 books to the South Texas Prison and I'll soon make an order to send a few to this new gentleman. Please continue to share and support the "Purpose in Prison" mission.
THANK YOU!
