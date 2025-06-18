Campaign Image
Finding Purpose in Prison

Campaign created by Noah Dean

Campaign funds will be received by Noah Dean

Finding Purpose in Prison

Hello, my name is Noah Dean, and I'm here to tell you about a rather remarkable (and unique) opportunity to transform the lives of inmates in a Texas prison through the power of faith-based literature. A very special and caring prison warden I’ve been communicating with, who will remain unnamed for now, is confident that my first book, It’s a Process, can have a profoundly positive impact in the lives of the near 2,000 inmates in his charge. However, I simply can’t afford that number of books myself. That's why I'm reaching out to the GiveSendGo community to help me raise funds for the books to distribute to the inmates.

As a Christian, I believe that faith can be a powerful tool for healing and growth. My book is a personal journey of discovering purpose in a chaotic world, and I believe it can serve as a valuable resource for those who are looking to make positive changes in their lives, no matter where they are. The funds raised through this campaign will go directly towards purchasing the books and distributing them to the inmates.

Thank you for considering this campaign and for your support in helping us bring hope and faith to those who need it most. Together, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of these inmates and help them find a better path forward.

Recent Donations
Cortni Gibbs
$ 100.00 USD
10 hours ago

Jason Welch
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Adrienne Martinez
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

So happy for you Noah!!

Jeffrey Jacobs
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

Mason D
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Best of luck Noah

Yvette Townsend
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

I know you would inspire them without a doubt! God’s work in progress 🙏🏼

Christopher Sturgeon
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Brilliant, applicable, and effective presentation at EnXL. Thank you for sharing, and helping everyone to see that accountability starts with them.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Laura Malloy
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Thank you!!!

Jenni
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Kim Jimenez
$ 20.00 USD
28 days ago

Kasey Vickers
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Ellen Wilkerson
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Terri Southall
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

McKinlee and Lauchlan Dea
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

Updates

Update #4 - I'm headed to speak at a prison, books in hand!!

June 27th, 2025

All, the prison warden in west Texas, one to whom 50 books have already been shipped, has asked me to come lead a Sunday service for them in July! Thanks to generous people like you, I'll be able to bring another 50 books with me when I do. Thank you all so much! Please keep sharing this fundraiser with all you can!

Update #3 - Cash Donations

June 25th, 2025

Hello, all! Due to a few cash donations on the side (you know who you are), I've decreased the goal on this platform. Please keep sharing!

Update #2 - More books shipped!

June 21st, 2025

Hello, all! I just shipped another 50 books. This time, they went to a prison warden in West Texas. So, in total, I've shipped 112 books! Please keep that support coming!

Update #1 - It's Getting Crazy!

June 20th, 2025

Well, it's getting crazy you guys! Another prison warden reached out to me this morning (in West Texas) and is interested in getting some books. I've already shipped 62 books to the South Texas Prison and I'll soon make an order to send a few to this new gentleman. Please continue to share and support the "Purpose in Prison" mission. 

THANK YOU!

Update Update #1 - It's Getting Crazy! Image

