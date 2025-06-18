Finding Purpose in Prison

Hello, my name is Noah Dean, and I'm here to tell you about a rather remarkable (and unique) opportunity to transform the lives of inmates in a Texas prison through the power of faith-based literature. A very special and caring prison warden I’ve been communicating with, who will remain unnamed for now, is confident that my first book, It’s a Process, can have a profoundly positive impact in the lives of the near 2,000 inmates in his charge. However, I simply can’t afford that number of books myself. That's why I'm reaching out to the GiveSendGo community to help me raise funds for the books to distribute to the inmates.

As a Christian, I believe that faith can be a powerful tool for healing and growth. My book is a personal journey of discovering purpose in a chaotic world, and I believe it can serve as a valuable resource for those who are looking to make positive changes in their lives, no matter where they are. The funds raised through this campaign will go directly towards purchasing the books and distributing them to the inmates.

Thank you for considering this campaign and for your support in helping us bring hope and faith to those who need it most. Together, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of these inmates and help them find a better path forward.