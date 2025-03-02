Protecting Our Children

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $325
Community, family, and friends this is a fund raiser in support of bringing awareness to what is happening to our children within our school systems. There will be shirts made supporting our children. We are their voices and all money donated will go towards fighting for their justice.
Praying for all the babies!!❤️🩹
Justice for our Military Children
