family and pets need home

Hello, my name is Lu. Thank you for stopping by and considering this plea for help.

If you've ever been homeless you know that having a home is all you ever think about. My husband Craig and I lived in our truck for 3 hard years after losing our business in 2008. It was truly a miracle of God when we were able to buy this sturdy little fixer upper in Missouri with only my Social Security check . The house is 80 years old, the surrounding structures are wood and are falling apart. If we could renovate them to include living quarters I could move my sister and nephew here so they wouldn't be homeless. I'd also make a place for the ever increasing number of abandoned pets I see everyday in the neighborhood. They're so hungry it breaks my heart so I feed them.

Your help would build rooms for hurting people, dogs, and cats. I know being homeless was the Lord's way of showing me my calling for the rest of my life and as bad as things are going to be in the near future here in America, I have to be able to help others as much as possible.

While I would much rather be on the giving side of things, I realize that God is in control and teaching me the important lesson of humility in making intercession for folks in need instead of myself.

I'm a little old lady now with a firm grasp on reality so I'm going to do my best to be prepared with food grown in the garden and the green house that will be built with your help as well.

My husband and I see we're not getting any younger, but when it comes to helping people and animals, building and fixing stuff WOW, well it's just got to be God giving us the strength of Samson! In fact, come to think of it, that's how we met; him helping me.

We'd like to keep on giving while living here in Missouri and because we've known this is our mission for awhile now, we have a few things that are really going to come in handy i.e., a battery bank for solar power, generator, and some solar screens.With the grace of God and people like you, we shall continue to watch, pray, and fight in the Name of Jesus who said Matthew 25:35

[35]For I was an hungered, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in:

We're eternally grateful for your time and this wonderful company, GSG. 🙏



