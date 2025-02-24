Campaign Image

Supporting Preuser Family

 USD $110

As most of you know, Nancy lost her husband. We are looking for help to cover some of the astronomical medical expenses that are starting to come in and some of the funeral expenses. Mike did not have life insurance and what money he did have saved will be gone so quickly or frozen to pay medical bills. Sadly, when you think everything is planned out, you learn quickly it isn’t.  I’m hoping this campaign will help alleviate some of the debt so she doesn’t lose everything.  

Tim and Kate Bohn
$ 10.00 USD
30 minutes ago

It's not much, hope it helps.

Jason Valkenaar
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

