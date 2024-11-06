Campaign Image

Send Scott Presler on Vacation

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $555

Campaign created by Charlie

Send Scott Presler on Vacation

This is a fundraiser to send Scott Presler on a much needed vacation. I kept hoping someone would set one up, but no one did. 

100% of the money goes to Scott for whatever he wants. If you know him, please have him DM me and I'll figure out how to get the money to him.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you, Scott!! You’re amazing!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks for everything Scott, enjoy your vacation!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Dude, you saved America! Please go enjoy a well earned vacation!

CindylouwhoWPB
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you, Scott! Well deserved.

Jeremy Armstrong
$ 26.00 USD
2 months ago

US Citizens in favor of the issues our President-Elect and his superteam stand for owe this man, Scott Pressler, a debt of gratitude!

Sharon K
$ 19.00 USD
2 months ago

You’re a national treasure, Scott. God bless you! Thank you for delivering PA’s 19 electoral votes!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for you perseverance! WE APPRECIATE YOU!! YOU DID IT!! Go enjoy yourself and take a breather! Love & thanks from a patriot in NW Ga.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you Scott !!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you. You changed history.

Wagadu
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Gayla Myers
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

You deserve a vacation Scott! Thanks for all your work saving the Republic!

Charlie - ResistCBDC
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you Scott for your Yuge effort. America owes you Bigly.

