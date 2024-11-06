Send Scott Presler on Vacation

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $555
This is a fundraiser to send Scott Presler on a much needed vacation. I kept hoping someone would set one up, but no one did.
100% of the money goes to Scott for whatever he wants. If you know him, please have him DM me and I'll figure out how to get the money to him.
Thank you, Scott!! You’re amazing!
Thanks for everything Scott, enjoy your vacation!
Dude, you saved America! Please go enjoy a well earned vacation!
Thank you, Scott! Well deserved.
US Citizens in favor of the issues our President-Elect and his superteam stand for owe this man, Scott Pressler, a debt of gratitude!
You’re a national treasure, Scott. God bless you! Thank you for delivering PA’s 19 electoral votes!
Thank you for you perseverance! WE APPRECIATE YOU!! YOU DID IT!! Go enjoy yourself and take a breather! Love & thanks from a patriot in NW Ga.
Thank you Scott !!!
Thank you. You changed history.
You deserve a vacation Scott! Thanks for all your work saving the Republic!
Thank you Scott for your Yuge effort. America owes you Bigly.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.