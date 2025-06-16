Recovering Our Lives

My name is PreseeYah, I'm a believer in Messiah Yeshua/Jesus,

It all began last year, in 2024 when I discovered a mass in my belly, followed up with doctors' appointments, and imaging that confirmed I needed surgery. In the mean time I had noticed my husband's health begin to decline, decided to cancel my surgery, since I was not in any pain.

On November 14th, Casey, my husband lost his balance and fell. That evening he got born again.Two days later we had to call 911 as he was getting worse. So into ER he went, and the scary roller coaster began, from hospital to skilled nursing facilities.

In early December 2024 another health event sent Casey to ER again, where tumors were discovered on his spinal cord, and near his left eye area. He was sent to UW Montlake for spinal cord surgery. All the while, my condition was getting worse. I was experiencing pain in my abdomen, swelling in my legs, due to the mass, and ascite/fluid build up in my peritoneal cavity pressing on my ureters, and messing up my kidneys. My belly was growing bigger, and more painfull, every bump in the road while driving, walking back and forth to hospital, and working my job as massage therapist became very grueling. In Early January Casey was discharged to home, I was his caregiver, as I became more ill. Alarmingly noticed I was loosing muscle mass all over. Finally got appointment with another doctor, blood tests, revealed I was very anemic, a trip to ER, low blood pressure and high resting heart rate, shortness of breath, nausea, etc....No longer could continue to work, or take proper care of my husband at home. Thanks to my guardian angel, devoted friend Karol who drove me to doctors' appointments, to get Iron IVs, and helped me in many ways, I wouldn't have made through. So many kind friends and family in Messiah helped. I had pushed the envelope a little too far, for too long and cutting it way too close... I looked almost to term at 62yrs old, and needed to get surgical debulking asap, very risky. I could no longer take care of my husband and had to put him in the hospital 5 days prior to my surgery. During surgery I went into cardiogenic shock twice, and landed in ICU. Jesus saved me again.... God ordained all these phenomenal medical professionals, compassionate dedicated good kind people, who did all they could to help save my life. So grateful for all the prayers. We are now on the path of recovery. My husband is now left with paralysis to his lower body, he's home, I'm care giver for him and our furry children. We know that our God has made a way, when it sure seemed like no way we were going to make it out alive. We are believing/praying for our LORD's deliverance and providence.