Supporting The Prachittham Family

Campaign created by Brent Anderson

We’re reaching out today with heavy hearts. Our dear friend and colleague, Soock, is facing one of life’s most heartbreaking challenges. His beloved wife, Ang, is battling terminal cervical cancer. While we’re grateful for every extra moment they’ve shared, we know that each day is a fragile gift, and the reality of her passing is drawing near.


Soock has always been a steady, generous source of support for all of us — now it’s our turn to stand by him. As he juggles the demands of work, family, and caring for Ang, his limited sick leave is running out. He needs help to take time off, be fully present with his family, and manage the many emotional and practical burdens that come with this painful journey.


We’ve set up a fund to help cover:

  • Lost wages while Soock is away from work
  •  Ongoing support for Soock and his family during this difficult time
  •  Costs related to Ang’s funeral and memorial


Any contribution, no matter how small, will directly help ease the weight on Soock’s shoulders. If you’re unable to donate, we completely understand — your thoughts, prayers, and emotional support mean the world and are deeply appreciated.


Thank you for standing with Soock, Ang, and their family during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness and compassion make all the difference.



Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Mason chavez
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

From everyone here at Daikin, we are thinking of you!

Trevor Bentley
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

JD
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Gayleen Peterson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hugs and prayers 🙏

Allan Polinsky
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anderson Family
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Let's keep it going for this beautiful family that has always been there for mine.❤️

Medina family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you

Nacho
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Heather Buck
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

♥️

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

