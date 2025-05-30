Supporting The Prachittham Family

We’re reaching out today with heavy hearts. Our dear friend and colleague, Soock, is facing one of life’s most heartbreaking challenges. His beloved wife, Ang, is battling terminal cervical cancer. While we’re grateful for every extra moment they’ve shared, we know that each day is a fragile gift, and the reality of her passing is drawing near.





Soock has always been a steady, generous source of support for all of us — now it’s our turn to stand by him. As he juggles the demands of work, family, and caring for Ang, his limited sick leave is running out. He needs help to take time off, be fully present with his family, and manage the many emotional and practical burdens that come with this painful journey.





We’ve set up a fund to help cover:

Lost wages while Soock is away from work

Ongoing support for Soock and his family during this difficult time

Costs related to Ang’s funeral and memorial





Any contribution, no matter how small, will directly help ease the weight on Soock’s shoulders. If you’re unable to donate, we completely understand — your thoughts, prayers, and emotional support mean the world and are deeply appreciated.





Thank you for standing with Soock, Ang, and their family during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness and compassion make all the difference.







