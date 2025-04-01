Supporting Pastor Joe Gonzalez

I’m seeking to raise funds to assist Pastor Joe Gonzalez and his wife Sheila during the current medical challenge the Lord has given them. Joe will be having a triple bypass/open heart surgery on Monday, April 7, 2025. I hope we can help cover the costs associated with extra living expenses, transportation, and medical expenses not covered by their insurance.

Pastor Joe has been serving in various ministries in the Pacific Northwest for 40 years, and we pray that after this surgery, Joe will continue to serve for many years to come. Even if you are unable to donate, the best we can ask is that you keep Joe and Sheila in your prayers; during the surgery itself on April 7th, his time in the hospital, and the weeks of recovery following, as well as for Sheila and his family to be filled with His perfect peace.

Thank you so much for your contribution!

The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance to you and give you peace. ~The Aaronic Blessing