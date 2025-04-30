Help Monica's Family Overcome Medical Expenses

Monica, a loving mother of four, has been battling cancer and a rare genetic disorder called Alports syndrome. Despite undergoing a double mastectomy and a full hysterectomy, Monica's health continues to decline. She has reached a critical point where her kidneys are functioning at only 35% and she will soon be put on the kidney transplant list. Her medical expenses are astronomical and her family's financial resources are depleted. Her husband is working double shifts to make ends meet, but it's still not enough. Monica's family needs our help to cover the exorbitant medical expenses and provide for her children. Your contribution can make a difference in their lives.