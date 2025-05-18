Please Help Gideons Road To Recovery

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,460
Campaign funds will be received by Kendra Sego
URGENT at least to us it is 🥰
Hi everyone.
We have had a family emergency. Gideon our 4yr old son was attacked by my in laws pit bull.
On may 15th I was on my way to work with my husband *we are self employed* and we got the call that my in laws *who watch Gid* their pit bull had "got him"....
We have had a nightmare of a few days but AI Dupont was absolutely amazing. The plastic and opthomology team at AI dupont have been amazing! He has 2 stents holding his tear ducts in place and will follow up again in 2 weeks.
He will also need surgery in about 6 months to get them out and we are praying the circulation returns well to the nose and that it will heal on its on or they usually use a peice from their ear to fix the nose.
We aren't out of the woods yet and ofcourse keeping it clean and tended to so no infection sets in and he had fractured cheek ethmoid and orbital bone on that side as well. I tell ya I wouldn't have handled it as well as my son has so far!
Ah he's tough but he just has moments of crying and he keeps saying no one is going to want to look at him and hates the sting from the eye drops so he is fighting us a lot on them which is no fun at all.
But he is truly such a warrior! 💪💪💪 I had no idea when I named him Gideon He would live up to it like this!
Abba always knows EXACTLY 💯! God is so good to spare my son's life and eye!
He did have fractures in the cheek bone ethmoid and orbital bones on the right side also.
Shew thank all you kind compassionate and generous folks oh so so much 💓
we were already struggling a bit and we have to be here for Gid right now for his wound care and follow ups for next steps.
I can not thank everyone enough for your support & prayers!! 🥰
Wishing a speedy recovery
Kendra, still praying for your family. Hope this helps a little. Love you.
Praying for Gideon and your family!
♥️🙏
Kendra, your friends at LD are thinking of and praying for Gideon, you, and your family. We hope you all have some peace in the weeks ahead and remain strong.
Praying for you guys in love!
May ABBA send complete restoration for your son!
May Abba bless you and Gideon & family. Shalom!
Praying for Jesus to heal Gideon and protect him from all evil and harm in Jesus’ precious name, Amen. ❤️
Praying for healing
May 21st, 2025
I honestly dont know how Gid is going so strong other than by the Grace of Abba!!
We have his follow up scheduled for Friday 5/23 @ 10a.m. and getting that with his same plastic surgeon was a nightmare! But all glory to God we did!
This is the impression/findings of the CT scan on the day of the incident. The post operative report is also pretty rough.
Administration of the medications is extremely difficult and Gid fights us a lot so it's been very draining on us all in the area. Thank you all so much for the prayers and support 🙏 ❤️ 💕
Truly we are so blessed 🙌 😇 🙏
5/15/25 CT maxillofacial impression: Comminuted displaced right anterior maxillary wall and anterior right orbital wall fracture which involves the anterior aspects of the infraorbital canal noting some surrounding fat infiltration and emphysema within the intraorbital extraconal inferior medial spaces on the right without evidence of injury to the globe, retrobulbar hematoma, or herniation of orbital contents through the orbital floor defect. Suspect additional subtle
nondisplaced fracture through the posterior right maxillary wall adjacent to the alveolar root of the right third maxillary molar.
2. Extensive subcutaneous emphysema within the right infraorbital, premalar, and nasal soft tissues as well as along the anterior chin and left mandible without clear additional facial bone fracture or retained foreign material.
3. Complete opacification of the right maxillary sinus with layering blood products.
