Playground and bounce house fundraising

We are launching a fundraiser to purchase a bounce house and playground for the parishioners and guests of Blessed Ksenia Orthodox Church in Austin on Anderson Mill.

Our goal is to create opportunities for children to joyfully and meaningfully spend their time on the church grounds. Children accompanying their parents to the Liturgy often find it challenging to stay still for long periods. A playground will provide them with a chance to play and engage in active recreation after the service.

This initiative is especially important during festive occasions, such as the Parish Feast Day, when parishioners and guests gather for a shared meal after the Divine Liturgy. For these celebrations, we hope to have a bounce house to delight the children. Renting one for every event is expensive, so we aim to purchase it for regular use.

We kindly ask for your support and prayers! Please share this fundraiser with your friends and family. We will be deeply grateful for your help and generosity!



