Plane Tickets 2024

Goal:
USD $4,500
Raised:
USD $6,600
Campaign funds will be received by VISIONS OF AFRICA MINISTRY
Dear Friends,
We are trusting the Lord that we'll be able to travel to the USA this coming December and could really use your help, in total we're trying to raise $4,500 to cover the cost of our trip.
Please consider helping our family fly to America this December.
Thank you so much for your continued support!
God Bless,
-Bryan & Meghan Hill
Praying for safe trip home and wonderful fellowship with your family!
