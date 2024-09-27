Campaign Image

Plane Tickets 2024

Goal:

 USD $4,500

Raised:

 USD $6,600

Campaign created by Bryan Hill

Campaign funds will be received by VISIONS OF AFRICA MINISTRY

Plane Tickets 2024

Dear Friends,


We are trusting the Lord that we'll be able to travel to the USA this coming December and could really use your help, in total we're trying to raise $4,500 to cover the cost of our trip.

Please consider helping our family fly to America this December.

Thank you so much for your continued support!

God Bless,

-Bryan & Meghan Hill

Recent Donations
Show:
Jospeh &Terri Garthaffner
$ 6000.00 USD
2 months ago

Nick Re
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for safe trip home and wonderful fellowship with your family!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo