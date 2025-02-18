Pipers emergency vet care

Hey guys! My sweet girl, Piper, escaped under my fence with Moose on Saturday night and while searching for them, she was struck in a hit and run accident. Thanks to an incredible woman, Ms. Heather and her son, Jody—Piper’s angels—I was able to find her and rush her to the emergency vet, fearing that both of her back legs were paralyzed. Fortunately, only her right back leg is affected, but it appears to be paralyzed.

After three days in the hospital and an MRI, Piper hasn’t shown much improvement—but thankfully, she doesn’t need surgery! There are no broken vertebrae, but one near her last rib has shifted, pinching a nerve (or multiple nerves), which is likely causing her paralysis.

Right now, the vets believe the best course of action is to wait and see if her body starts healing on its own. She’ll be coming home for strict 24/7 kennel rest, and while the road ahead is uncertain, we’re holding onto faith.

The outpouring of prayers, love, and support from all over the country has meant the world to us, and I can’t thank you all enough! Piper is a fighter, and with time, patience, and care, we’re praying she finds her way back to health.

I am starting this fundraiser to see if I can cover some of the expenses for her hospital visit and treatment. I know everyone is tight these days so anyone who can donate even $5, awesome! Anyone who can’t, if you are able to just share this fundraiser, that would be such a huge blessing! My sweet girl has gotten me through some hard times over the last 5 years and I will do anything I can to get her through this hard time! I rescued her when she was 4 months old and have loved her unconditionally since day 1. She is a 5-year-old Staffordshire Terrier. I appreciate every little bit of support we can get for her!