Help Pines Trailer Park Elderly Fight Evictions!

Owner Coerces Elderly and 86 Residents in Pines Trailer Park to Hand Over Deeds + Evict All of Them to house Workers to Build his new hotel and steal the Park's parking lot to make more money! This campaign is to help Homeowners keep their Homes and to fund lawsuits against the Owner to help the 86 Residents in historic Pines Trailer Park survive since it was founded in 1934.

After Hurricane Helene in an October 2, 2024 letter, the Pines Trailer Park Owner, Pines Park Investors LLC with Manager Shawn Kaleta, committed that Pines Trailer Park, which Mr. Kaleta called a "fabulous Airbnb park" many times to entice investors to pay $150,000-$250,000 per Trailer, would be bigger and better. In subsequent meetings in person with several dozen homeowners on October 28 and October 29, 2024, Mr. Kaleta said that since the City of Bradenton Beach and he were renovating the Park. Then the Property Manager resigned and the owner paid nothing to repair the Park except for stealing the Parking Lot from the Homeowners to make it an illegal Paid Parking Lot and hosting a Cuban Food Truck (Reyna's Food) in the Parking Lot for $1,800 per month.

The Owner did NOTHING to repair the Pines Trailer Park after Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton and then coerced the Elderly by driving fear after announcing Eviction out of the blue!

And the Owner showed negligence by placing a high non-authorized Seawall multiple feet above the existing grade, which created a "lake" of seawater in Pines Trailer Park causing the Storm Surge to not leave the park quickly but instead to stay inside the trailers damaging them more than just sweeping in and out quickly!

The Owner promised everything would be rebuilt and nothing was other than remaking the tenants' own Parking Lot into a Paid Parking Lot and Food Truck Lot to make money for the Owner only!

The Owner did not provide any support to remove hurricane debris from the streets in the Park. The Owner did not help with repairing any of the Washers + Dryers, Showers, Clubhouse, Sewer Drains, Electrical, Fences down and leaning and dangerous, Fishing Dock destroyed, Landscaping gone, possible illegal Seawall building, etc. And then after all the promises of a "fabulous Airbnb Park" while the City of Bradenton Beach Attorney Ricinda Perry was present and so many promises to rebuild the Park, the Owner simply decided to coerce the Homeowners into giving up their Deeds so he could spend tons more to rebuild the Park in for both new homes and businesses.

The 86 Pines Trailer Park residents received City of Bradenton Beach approval to repair their hurricane-damaged mobile homes at the end of October but then received a letter on Jan. 4 from Pines Park Investors LLC stating that the park will be closed and they were being evicted, exactly the opposite of what the Owner told residents in meetings at his Salt restaurant on October 28 and October 29, 2024.

Please HELP the Pines Trailer Park Elderly and Residents survive these evictions by the Owner!