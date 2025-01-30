Mission to Peru 2025

Dear Friends,

The time has come again that I must work diligently to raise funds for a mission trip to the beautiful nation of Peru.

This unique mission trip has been setup by our missions director, Ronald Seay. Every year he leads a team of people into the mountains of Cusco, Peru. There, these indigenous peoples have survived for generations at elevations as high as 17,000 feet. At that height, sub zero temperatures are a part of everyday life. With little to no adequate clothing or shoes, year after year, unnumbered amounts of children fall victim to the elements. Many suffer long-term effects of frostbite while others succumb to the cold, ultimately facing death. Our mission is to take blankets, shoes, hats, gloves, and most importantly the gospel to these precious children and adults.





We humbly ask you to consider taking a part in this cause by donating for the expenses it will cost to reach these elevated mountainous regions. All proceeds received will go exclusively to this trip. If additional aid does come in, we will pass it along to our missions director who will apply it to someone else needing funding or to the supplies fund which can run in excess of $5,000 dollars.

Lastly, I would like to thank you for taking time out of your day to consider this cause. Any amount you desire to give will go to furthering the Kingdom of God.

God Bless,

Alex Pickle and Family







