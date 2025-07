Philips Post Op Heart Recovery

Hello! My uncle recently had a double bypass, but during surgery they had a tear in his aorta. His recovery time originally was 6 weeks, now it’s a minimum of 3 months. He now has to have full time care until his doctor releases him and that time is unknown. My aunt is unable to go back to work with him coming home, needing care 24/7. If you are able to donate, the money will go towards bills as well as some medical bills. Thank you for your time.