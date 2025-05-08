Honduras Mission Trip

We are fundraising for a mission trip to Honduras with Hillside Church which has an ongoing ministry in partnership with Orphanage Emmanuel.

My daughter and I are taking this first trip and 100% of your GiveSendGo donation will help fund our flights and the cost for the week in Honduras. For the past few years, I've been curious about the mission, but always heard the Holy Spirit say that it wasn't the right time. This is the year! I believe that to keep the fire ignited for God, we each have to stoke that flame and each generation should have a disruptive, earthshaking, personal relationship with Jesus Christ!! I want to expose my daughter to our BIG and wonderful God in a powerful way.

Every year, I watch the Hillside team heading off to Honduras and then the video of some of their time there when they return. The children at the orphanage have a spirit of gratitude and are full of love and the volunteers come back changed. God works through each person visiting or living at Orphanage Emmanuel. He uses them reach the lost, to encourage and strengthen faith, to work as the body of Christ through healing, as well as using skillsets to maintain and grow the facilities needed to minister to the children. Each person there has a specific purpose that God has orchestrated to build up the Kingdom of God here on earth.

Here's a little more about Orphanage Emmanuel from their website:

"After receiving a vision from the Lord, David and Lydia Martinez obediently sold everything they owned and moved to Honduras to follow God's will in providing for abandoned and unwanted children. There they founded Orphanage Emmanuel to exalt our Lord and Savior through caring for His children. In December 1989, still without electricity and running water, Emmanuel opened its doors for the first five children. Emmanuel has continued to grow ever since. By God's grace and His ability to inspire those around the world, Emmanuel now houses and cares for over 250 unwanted, abandoned, and abused children of all ages. We are blessed at Emmanuel by a beautiful landscape - complete with mountains, fresh air, and plentiful space for the children to grow both physically and spiritually. It is located approximately 70 miles northeast of Honduras' capital, Tegucigalpa. Emmanuel's facilities include a church, homes for the children, staff, and volunteers, dining halls, laundry facilities, a warehouse, bakery, medical and dental clinics, soccer field, and gymnasium. Emmanuel is a Christian ministry whose vision is to evangelize and disciple children so that they may grow up to be living lights and good examples in the ways of God to their countrymen."

We hope you will consider donating and appreciate your prayers. Thank you for visiting!





Jenn and Ginger





You can also order some sourdough bread at The Daily Bread Woodstock where 100% of proceeds will go towards the mission trip if you are the Woodstock, GA area. Prayers are always needed and appreciated, as well.

Costs will cover plane tickets (approx: $600 each roundtrip) and the cost of the mission trip itself (food, lodge $460 each).











