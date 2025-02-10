Medical treatment for my trumpet teacher

I want to introduce you to my friend and brother Roy Roman. If my music has been a blessing to your life, certainly Roy deserves some of the credit. He has been my trumpet teacher for more than 30 years and has played lead trumpet for some of the greatest artists of our time.

Most importantly, Roy loves Jesus and has been serving him faithfully for many years.

Recently, Roy developed a tremor in his hands that has stopped him from being able to play the trumpet at all.

Recently I have introduced Roy to my friend and brother in the Lord, who is a neurosurgeon. His name is Dr. Avery Jackson. Dr. Jackson has begun treating Roy for this challenge. It will take 6 or 7 treatments.

We are believing God to raise $25,000 to accomplish the full treatment schedule and help my friend.

I am asking you to pray and believe with us for Roy‘s speedy and total recovery and I am asking you to do what you can financially. Every little bit will help.

Thank you all in advance for your prayer support.

May God richly bless you!

Phil Driscoll



