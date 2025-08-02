Shots for Strength - Yearlong Battle Back

🌟 Remember when grandpop used to lift you like you weighed nothing at all? Those strong arms, those sturdy shoulders... Now, imagine him struggling just to get out of a chair. That's my dad—a warrior through and through, who faced chemo with more courage than anyone I know. But what he can't fight back against are the silent battles in his bones. 🏠

It's hard to see our heroes struggle, isn't it? And yet here we are, watching Dad grapple with a condition that weakens his bones and threatens his independence: osteopenia caused by the chemo he is undergoing for cancer. Each month, he needs a shot in his back just to keep going—literally. 💉

These shots cost $670 each, needed every month for 12 months straight. It's not just about strengthening bones; it's about preventing further fractures that could leave him housebound and heartbroken. And let me tell you, the thought of grandpop stuck indoors because he might break a bone is too much to bear. 😔

I know what you're thinking: "Can we really spare $25 - $50 per month for this cause?" I get it—money's tight these days. But here’s where our hearts meet practicality: Dad has already sacrificed so much in his lifetime; shouldn't he be able to enjoy some peace and comfort now without worrying about every meal or medication? 🙌

That's why we need you, the amazing community of supporters who believe in strength, independence, and love. If just 15-20 people commit to giving as little as $10, $25, $50, or even more per month for a year, it would make all the difference. It’s about being there not just with money but with heartbeats—saying "We've got you" in every way we can. 💖

Let's turn this into an opportunity to give back—not because of obligation, but out of gratitude for everything Dad/grandpop has done and continues to do. After all, he was there when we needed him; now it’s our turn to be there for him. ❤️

So here’s my personal invitation: Can you spare a dinner out or two? Maybe even use that coffee shop budget on something greater than yourself this time around? Every little bit counts and every contribution is an affirmation of life, love, and resilience.

Please share your thoughts below—are you in for helping to make Dad/grandpop’s golden years as bright and sturdy as he once made ours? Together, we can rewrite the script on what it means to age gracefully! 🚀

#DadStrong #FightLikeGrandpop