Help Pete beat cancer

Hey everyone, it's the 400 Block. I'm reaching out with a heavy heart and an open heart at once. You might remember Pete Geiger from the time he came over to cook up some of that amazing smoked meat for Brittany Lansing’s benefit here in Edgewood.

But now, it's Pete's turn to need a helping hand—big time. He is fighting stage 4 colon and liver cancer, which means he needs all the support we can muster right now.

Here's where we come in! We want you all to join us, your friends from Squirrel Hunt group and beyond, in helping Pete and Nikki with anything they might need during these challenging times—be it bills for treatments or just something nice like a meal delivered now and then. Every little bit counts.

**How You Can Help:** Whether it’s $5 or 5 hours of your time, every contribution makes a difference. Let's rally around Pete with all our love and support! 💪❤️

Let’s make sure that even when life throws unexpected curveballs, there are friends in your corner ready to catch you. Please consider giving what you can; it could mean a lot more than you think! 🧡🙏

Thank you all for always being such an incredible community of support—now let's wrap Pete up in love and care as he faces this storm. ❤️✨

#SupportPeteAndNikki #CommunityCare