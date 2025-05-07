Pete Feltes

Greetings, dear family!

Grace, mercy, and peace from God our Father and Christ Jesus our Lord!

Thank you for taking the opportunity to click on the link to our dear brother, Pete's, GiveSendGo! Many of our brothers and sisters in the YouTube Pipe Community (YTPC) know Pete as the generous pipe tobacco giver. If you've been blessed to receive a box from Pete, you know that he is no slouch when it comes to giving. Well, now it's our turn to return the generosity!

Last week, Pete suffered an untimely accident that has left him in a financial bind. The goal amount is only a small measure that will help him procure the treatment that he needs. I ask you to pray for our dear brother's recovery and wellbeing, and if the Lord should tug on the strings of your heart to give, I ask that you give according to your convictions and love toward those who make a difference in our lives through their selfless giving.

I thank you for your time and consideration to helping one who loves to bless others! May the Lord bless you, keep you, shine His beautiful face upon you and be gracious to you, and give you peace - in Jesus' mighty name!

This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters. If anyone has material possessions and sees a brother or sister in need but has no pity on them, how can the love of God be in that person? Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth. (1 John 3:16-18)

Anchored in Christ,

-Israel Mx

(So-Cal Piper)