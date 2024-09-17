Peru Cross Cultural Leadership Training

Hello friends, I am writing to share exciting news about what this year is bringing to the expansion of the Gospel, I'm part of an international Ministry from my local church in Bozeman, MT.

Our mission is to reach the nations by planting and establishing Christ-Centered churches in Latin America, and in the United States, in order to disciple, teach, and train nationals and internationals how to believe, obey, abide, serve, and worship Jesus Christ globally. I've had the opportunity to witness the fruit of this Ministry, and I am so exciting that the Lord continues to bless it, many young, entire families and marriages have been blessed to hear the gospel, experience the heart transformation that only the Lord can do.

This trip is part of the training and discipleship process that I need to take in order to serve in many locations in South America. Your gift will allow me and our team the privilege of studying about the Peruvian culture in person to grow in our knowledge and wisdom of how-to best train and equip future missionaries and church leaders.

Please consider joining me in this journey to grow God’s Kingdom in South America! your prayers and any financial support will make a huge difference. Thank you so much!





Nick Creal,