Send Jim back to Peru!!

The Lord has opened a door for me to minister again in Peru this month!

Shoan and I have been supporting Bet-El Church over the years financially. During my last trip there in January, the Lord impressed upon me to help them with a new project at the church. Basically, to help them with renovating their bathroom facilities and build a new classroom / meeting room as well. The initial cost is a little over $4,000.00, and some good friends have already donated $2,000.00 in memory of my bride Shoan. Please consider giving a gift in her memory as well to honor her as we approach the one-year anniversary of her passing on April 15th.

While there, I will be also be teaching on "Mountain Moving Faith" and leading a Pastor's / Leaders" conference in Chincha at the Bet-El Church. I may also speak at other churches and on the radio. Please consider donating to Smooth Stone Ministries International, Inc. and send me on my way with a gift! Sow a seed into this trip for I know that many will be blessed, and many will be challenged in their walk with Christ!

These are pictures of Pastor Jim in action preaching and ministering! Please give as generously as you can.

T H A N K Y O U ! ! ! ! !



