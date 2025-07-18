SupportingPenny

Help Penny G. Heal Without the Weight of Financial Stress

For decades, Penny G. has lovingly cared for others — as a professional nanny of 3+ decades, a trusted caregiver, and a cherished friend. Now, she’s facing a chapter where she can no longer do it alone.

Last December, Penny was laid off and has been managing without a steady income while simultaneously navigating some new and significant health conditions that will be life long. In the midst of this, she received the life-altering news that she also has lung cancer. She is preparing for surgery to remove a tumor, and her recovery will prevent her from working. After the surgery, she will find out what further treatments are needed. However, the surgery itself will require recovery and down time.

She will need help covering her basic living expenses while she heals. With no income and her savings depleted, Penny faces this challenge with courage — but she shouldn’t have to do it without support.



We’re raising $7,500 to help cover:



• Rent

• Food (she has medical dietary restrictions)

• Health insurance

• Utilities

• Car payment and insurance for transportation to medical care

• Pet care for her faithful companions (2 cats)

• A small cushion for medications or unexpected needs

We hope this amount will carry her through the end of October, and we’ll reassess after that based on her recovery.

If you are part of the nanny community, please help spread the word so we can rally together and show up for one of our own. Penny has spent her life supporting families and children — let’s return that love tenfold.

🙏 Whether you can give financially or simply share this message, it will make a difference. Please also keep Penny in your prayers as she faces this difficult time. Your kindness will help her heal with peace of mind and the strength of community behind her.