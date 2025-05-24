Campaign Image

Pena Family

 USD $125,000

 USD $3,320

Campaign created by Erin Atkinson

Campaign funds will be received by Marion Pena

Pena Family

💛 Stand with Isabella Peña 💛

On May 12, 2025, 12-year-old Isabella Peña was diagnosed with Acute T-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia—a diagnosis that changed her and her family’s life overnight. After 30 days in the hospital, Isabella is now home, courageously continuing her fight through ongoing chemotherapy. Her treatment is expected to last 2 to 3 years. 

As Isabella bravely walks this difficult road, the Peña family is carrying not only the emotional weight of her illness but also the significant financial strain that comes with it—medical bills, home care, travel, and personal expenses.

We are reaching out to friends, family, and all those moved by compassion: would you consider giving, praying, and sharing words of encouragement? No gift is too small. Every prayer is powerful! Every message lifts their spirits.

Let’s show the Peña family that they are not walking this road alone. ❤️

🙏 “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.”

— Philippians 4:19

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 750.00 USD
21 days ago

Benjamin Kayser
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 170.00 USD
27 days ago

Showmans
$ 150.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for you Bella.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
29 days ago

Our continued prayers for Bella and you all. ♥️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love yall and we’re praying for. She will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living

Anonymous Giver
$ 700.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️

Margaret Castillo
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We❤️the Pena’s !

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love y’all and are praying for y’all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Our love to yall. Continued prayers for God’s grace and strength and peace over your family, total healing for Bella, May God be glorified.

