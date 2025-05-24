Pena Family

💛 Stand with Isabella Peña 💛

On May 12, 2025, 12-year-old Isabella Peña was diagnosed with Acute T-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia—a diagnosis that changed her and her family’s life overnight. After 30 days in the hospital, Isabella is now home, courageously continuing her fight through ongoing chemotherapy. Her treatment is expected to last 2 to 3 years.

As Isabella bravely walks this difficult road, the Peña family is carrying not only the emotional weight of her illness but also the significant financial strain that comes with it—medical bills, home care, travel, and personal expenses.

We are reaching out to friends, family, and all those moved by compassion: would you consider giving, praying, and sharing words of encouragement? No gift is too small. Every prayer is powerful! Every message lifts their spirits.

Let’s show the Peña family that they are not walking this road alone. ❤️

🙏 “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.”

— Philippians 4:19