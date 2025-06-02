Pecan Sandies surgery fund

Meet Pecan Sandie, the adorable 6-week-old kitten who was found inside the fan housing of a truck after the truck was started. Unfortunately, Sandie's adventure left her with both of her back legs broken and possibly more damage. She needs urgent surgery and possibly an amputation to ensure her mobility and quality of life. Despite her rough start, Sandie is a fighter with a sweet demeanor. We're raising $2500 to cover her medical expenses, including surgery, medication, and rehabilitation. Your support will help Sandie bounce back from this traumatic experience and live a happy, healthy life. Donate now to make a difference in this tiny ball of fur's life!