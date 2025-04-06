Ongoing Vet Bills from Vicious Dog Attack

On March 28th, Pastor Shannon Williams, his wife Nancy and their dog Peanut Butter were in Florida to preach the Gospel. While on a walk, Peanut Butter was viciously attacked by a pit bull that was not on a leash. Pastor Shannon immediately worked to fight off the pit bull, while latching onto Peanut Butter. Eventually, he was able to break the dog off of Peanut Butter but a significant damage had already been done. They rushed off to the Emergency Vet to get Peanut Butter treated and Pastor Shannon upheld his commitment to preach later that night with a powerful word from God.





Peanut Butter has been such a large part of their family. She lights up the room wherever she is, whether it be the church office, the KTF Podcast Studio or anywhere they are visiting. For such a little dog, she has a big personality and loves her owners dearly. Peanut Butter is spoiled rotten and she is loved by many, but most by Pastor Shannon and Nancy. Peanut Butter goes everywhere with them; she is a huge part of their family and not just another pet.





For a dog that always makes sure that she is the first to greet whoever is coming into the house or the room, it has been extremely hard to hear that she hardly lifts her head now. Peanut Butter has been battling a flesh eating infection from the injuries that they are working on correcting and sealing her wounds closed. This is going to be an ongoing recovery in the weeks and months to come.





As a church, we should take care of our own. We should bless those who bless us. Pastor Shannon and Nancy have been a huge blessing and impact many lives and fight for the Kingdom of God, DAILY. Their obedience and ripples they create for the Kingdom has reached tons of people. They are a model of how to operate under Kingdom principles, to not only mine and my family's life, but to thousands of other families and individuals across the world.





This campaign is to help offset some of the medical vet bills, that they have already gone through and will continue to go through. She has gone through multiple surgeries, with the last one being on Friday, April 4th. We as a church have raised over $2,000 for them, however their current vet bills are now over $4,000, with a lot of that being due up front. We want to relieve them of this burden as a token of appreciation and so they can go back to focusing on getting their beloved dog back to health and making ripples for Jesus Christ.





We ask that you prayerfully consider giving to this fund. Pastor Shannon Williams is the direct beneficiary; all money raised will go directly to them to fund for Peanut Butter's ongoing medical costs.