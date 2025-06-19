Supporting the Martin Family

Raised:
USD $7,450
Campaign funds will be received by Brittney Martin
June 13th Chris and Brittney got the worst news any parent could ask for and it was that payge was involved in a car accident. She was life flighted to two different hospitals due to the severity of her injuries and they don't know how long she will be in the hospital. Chris and Britt both have to take time off work and have to be away so far from home and making the trip back and fourth to Westwood. I started this fundraiser to help with their exspenses while they are away. The Martin family are a huge part of the community and I know the community is sending up prayers for a fast recovery so if you can't donate then your prayers are just as good.
June 19th, 2025
Update today
Payge had a very roughy night last night. They are thinking that now that they have the concussion pain under control, she is now feeling the whiplash pain. She was complaining about her neck for the majority of the night. They are introducing muscle relaxers to help with the whiplash pain. Pray that this works! We are still hoping that she can be transferred today at 2pm to Shriners. The nurse said she has never seen someone get in so fast like she did. So God just keeps answering everyone’s prayers! Once we know she is going today and we get settled, I will post her room number since a lot of you are asking!
June 19th, 2025
I just want to say thank you to each and every person that donated to us. We never expected it to get this big. Each and every one of yall are such a blessing to our family and we will forever be grateful for all the generosity. Words just are not enough in this situation. I finally told her today about this donation page and she was crying when I told her the people that love and care for her so much that donated. God was and still is with her and we cannot express enough for what this means to us.
June 15th, 2025
Speech therapist just left. She answered the questions ok. She has some slurring tho. This lady wasn’t a pediatric speech therapist but it’s a start. They will evaluate her more later. She just got seen from the neuro to get out of the icu.
June 15th, 2025
The Dr came in and the neurosurgeons want to keep her in icu for 24 hours so she is staying. That’s just to watch her. She has been waking up asking for pain meds so they are dealing with that now. The EKG was normal.
Dr said they found something going on with her liver while they were going over MRI again, she said looks like a sort of mass. She said no need to worry she’s not worried but they need to make sure it’s ok. She woke up enough to take pain pills and drank juice. She tried to get up to go pee but said hell no she was too dizzy. She got up to use the restroom but puked and the doctor said that is normal. She is talking in sentences now and not just one word reply's. Chris got a hotel for the night to shower and rest and Brittney finally ate. The doctor said it is going to be a long road for her recovery around 6-8 weeks but she is doing amazing.
I'll be updating the fundraiser and Facebook for everyone when I get the information so if you can please refrain from contacting them to give them the least amount of stress as possible that would be amazing.
