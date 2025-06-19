Supporting the Martin Family

June 13th Chris and Brittney got the worst news any parent could ask for and it was that payge was involved in a car accident. She was life flighted to two different hospitals due to the severity of her injuries and they don't know how long she will be in the hospital. Chris and Britt both have to take time off work and have to be away so far from home and making the trip back and fourth to Westwood. I started this fundraiser to help with their exspenses while they are away. The Martin family are a huge part of the community and I know the community is sending up prayers for a fast recovery so if you can't donate then your prayers are just as good.