Cremation services our father

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $2,229
Campaign funds will be received by Heather Andrade
My heart and soul goes out to all of you. 💔 A family man whose love, strength, and kindness touched so many lives has transcended beyond our plane..Though no words can take away the pain of his passing, please know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers during this unimaginably difficult time.
❤️❤️
My sincere condolences to you and your family. I’m so sorry for your loss.
My condolences to you guys, he was a step above a dad! If you ever need anything feel free to reach out to me.
My condolences go out to you and your family
I'm so sorry this happened to you and the Fam. Sending healing and love.
Sending love & prayers
I’m so sorry for your loss!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.