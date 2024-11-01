Cremation services our father

My father and the husband of my mother, passed away 2 days ago on October 30th, 2024. We miss him dearly, but times were already our family for quite some time. We relied on him for quite a bit, and without him things are even worse, and we cannot afford to pay for cremation/burial services at this moment, especially considering that rent is due today. We need anyone's help that we can get to do what we need to do. Any contribution is greatly appreciated.