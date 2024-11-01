Cremation services our father

Campaign Image

My father and the husband of my mother, passed away 2 days ago on October 30th, 2024. We miss him dearly, but times were already our family for quite some time. We relied on him for quite a bit, and without him things are even worse, and we cannot afford to pay for cremation/burial services at this moment, especially considering that rent is due today. We need anyone's help that we can get to do what we need to do. Any contribution is greatly appreciated.  
Recent Donations
Stoney Baloney
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

My heart and soul goes out to all of you. 💔 A family man whose love, strength, and kindness touched so many lives has transcended beyond our plane..Though no words can take away the pain of his passing, please know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers during this unimaginably difficult time.

Archie Apodaca
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 319.00 USD
2 months ago

Curtis
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

❤️❤️

Jenni
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Joni Haller
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

My sincere condolences to you and your family. I’m so sorry for your loss.

Aaron johnson
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Terry Apodaca
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Michael Cheatham
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Damon Cheatham
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Lane
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Kyle Cuene
$ 45.00 USD
2 months ago

My condolences to you guys, he was a step above a dad! If you ever need anything feel free to reach out to me.

Chloe Gulley
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

My condolences go out to you and your family

Duncan Bushelman
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Curtis
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm so sorry this happened to you and the Fam. Sending healing and love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Kris
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love & prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I’m so sorry for your loss!

