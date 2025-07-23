Campaign Image

Supporting Paul & Callie Joy

Monthly Goal:

 USD $1,100

Total Raised:

 USD $500

Raised this month:

 USD $500

Campaign created by Paul Copeland

PIONEERING A YOUTH TRAINING CENTRE IN SOLOMON ISLANDS:

We are raising support as we prepare to move to Solomon Islands this September. As full-time volunteers with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), we rely entirely on God’s provision through the support of people like you. 

YWAM is a global organization dedicated to raising up young disciples who Know God and Make God Known. Together with local islanders, we will be starting a new YWAM Training Centre on the island of Malaita, in the Solomon Islands. There, we’ll help lead students as they take courses that deepen their relationship with the Lord and equip them for missions.

Our aim is to build a community that loves, learns, and follows the Lord together—bringing God’s kingdom to earth through everyday life. 

Your giving will allow us to continue serving in the Islands. Here is a general breakdown of what our personal expenses will look like while we live there:

Accommodation: $450

Food: $400

Insurance: $60

Phone Bill: $15

Utilities: $50

Save for flights home: $75


Total: $1,160 monthly

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 hours ago

Love y’all. Celebrating your life together and following the call. Rea and I are in your corner. ❤️

