Paul Duncan End of Life Cost

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $215
Paul Duncan is a person who has had a long and complicated life. But, finally he gave his life to Jesus and got baptized in the year 2023. Since then, he has become a much more caring person and had a heart for homeless outreach ministry. Now he is sick in the hospital and the prognosis is not good. So we are fundraising for end-of-life cost because he doesn't have life insurance
God bless you
