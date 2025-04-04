Patty Yeadon Recovery Fund

Patty Yeadon, aka the well-known “Aunt Patty”, has been part of the backbone of the Yeadon family for 6 decades. She’s watched countless children, shown up for our events, helped us move, made us cookies and the list goes on.

Now she’s significantly injured her left leg and is facing a few months of recovery and work disruption. We know she’ll never ask for it, but she’s going to need our help! Please consider supporting her as she recovers and rests…well, rests for Patty Yeadon standards.

Additionally, the Human Energizer Bunny has just lost her mobility and will need many prayers for soundness of mind as she forgoes her usual level of activity. (Case in point: every photo of her we found was in the middle of a hike, cycle, etc). Keep her in your prayers!