Goal:

 USD $75,000

Raised:

 USD $66,618

Campaign created by Ian Wendt & Official Patriot Gear

Patriots for Texas

At Official Patriot Gear, we believe in stepping up when our communities need us most. Just as we did in Western North Carolina, we're now turning our focus to Texas—where countless families and small businesses have been displaced or devastated. We're partnering with trusted local organizations and individuals to ensure help gets directly into the hands of those who need it. 

Every dollar raised will go toward real people and real recovery—and we’ll show you exactly where your support is going every step of the way. Join us in making a difference. America stands strong when we stand together.

Recent Donations
S Schwab
$ 250.00 USD
1 hour ago

Prayers for Texas

Anonymous Giver
$ 265.00 USD
2 hours ago

Yolanda Velati
$ 20.00 USD
2 hours ago

Kinslee
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

Stacey
$ 5.00 USD
7 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 hours ago

Prayers to all who have been impacted by this tragedy! God bless ❤️

Cindy
$ 10.00 USD
7 hours ago

Prayers for Texas

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
8 hours ago

donna Raisley
$ 25.00 USD
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 hours ago

Even though I think sometimes you don’t like people to contradict you or offer different points of view (despite being vocal about free speech), I DO trust you to always help and be accountable in helping those in need. Thanks for doing this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Kristin Jessop
$ 15.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Meg S
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

May God bless all who are helping and the families suffering! I pray more are found alive and others may have closure. 🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Shelby Colon
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1088.00 USD
3 days ago

