Patriots for Texas

Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $66,618
At Official Patriot Gear, we believe in stepping up when our communities need us most. Just as we did in Western North Carolina, we're now turning our focus to Texas—where countless families and small businesses have been displaced or devastated. We're partnering with trusted local organizations and individuals to ensure help gets directly into the hands of those who need it.
Every dollar raised will go toward real people and real recovery—and we’ll show you exactly where your support is going every step of the way. Join us in making a difference. America stands strong when we stand together.
Prayers for Texas
Prayers to all who have been impacted by this tragedy! God bless ❤️
Prayers for Texas
Even though I think sometimes you don’t like people to contradict you or offer different points of view (despite being vocal about free speech), I DO trust you to always help and be accountable in helping those in need. Thanks for doing this.
May God bless all who are helping and the families suffering! I pray more are found alive and others may have closure. 🙏🏼
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.