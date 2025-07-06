Patriots for Texas

At Official Patriot Gear, we believe in stepping up when our communities need us most. Just as we did in Western North Carolina, we're now turning our focus to Texas—where countless families and small businesses have been displaced or devastated. We're partnering with trusted local organizations and individuals to ensure help gets directly into the hands of those who need it.

Every dollar raised will go toward real people and real recovery—and we’ll show you exactly where your support is going every step of the way. Join us in making a difference. America stands strong when we stand together.

