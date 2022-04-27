ABC America Board Book and Patriot Plushie

Help Us Bring Patriotism to Life for the Next Generation!

Support the #PledgeWithABuddy Campaign for America250.

We’re on a mission to help young children connect with American values in a meaningful, memorable way — and we need your help!





Hi, I’m Theresa Gordon — a mom, veteran supporter, and founder of Curly Girly Button Buddies. I created Patriot Buddy and ABC America: Land That I Love as a heartfelt response to a need I saw in our nation: helping children feel proud of who they are and where they come from.





Now, with America’s 250th birthday around the corner in 2026, we’re inviting YOU to be part of something powerful — a campaign that inspires patriotism, celebrates unity, and makes civics fun for young learners.





What Is the Pledge With a Buddy™ Campaign?

The #PledgeWithABuddy Campaign brings children, classrooms, veterans, and families together around one of the most enduring American traditions: the Pledge of Allegiance.





At the center of the campaign is Patriot Buddy— a huggable, 12-inch plush doll who recites the Pledge of Allegiance when you place his right hand on his heart— and ABC America, Land that I Love, compnion board book that introduces early elementary students to American history, symbols, and civic pride from A to Z.





Children recite the Pledge with their Buddy, engage in themed learning activities, and even explore their hometown’s history through customizable local history trail maps — all while connecting with others across the country and globe.





We’re working to donate and distribute 500 Patriot Buddy Packages to schools, military bases, and community centers to make patriotism accessible and engaging for all children — especially in under-resourced areas.





🙌 Why It Matters

In a time when kids are surrounded by noise and negativity, we believe it’s more important than ever to give them messages of unity, respect, and hope. This campaign helps children:





✅ Learn what the Pledge of Allegiance really means

✅ Connect with American values in a tangible, age-appropriate way

✅ Develop reading and vocabulary skills through ABC America

✅ Celebrate their local and national heritage

✅ Participate in fun, free community activities tied to America250





The best part? Teachers, families, and veterans are already joining in! From morning pledges to Veterans Day assemblies, Patriot Buddy is becoming a beloved tool for bringing the spirit of America into the classroom and home.





💡 Where Your Support Goes

Your generous support will help us:





🎒 Donate 500 Patriot Packages (Book + Buddy) to schools, homeschool groups, military bases, and libraries

📦 Cover printing and shipping costs for FREE companion resources (paper dolls, passports, maps)

📚 Provide free classroom downloads, custom history trail maps, and curriculum tie-ins

🎤 Fund outreach to educators and community organizations for America250 events

🎬 Share pledge videos from classrooms and families nationwide

🎈Host school fundraisers and public storytimes to grow community pride





We believe every child should be able to experience the joy of learning about their country — regardless of budget, background, or zip code.





🎯 Our Campaign Goal: $25,000

That amount will allow us to:





Distribute 500 Patriot Buddy sets





Print thousands of free educational downloads





Equip classrooms with celebration kits for Constitution Day, Veterans Day, and America250





Develop a mobile display that can travel to schools, museums, and patriotic events





Offer scholarships for homeschoolers and underserved districts





Every dollar counts — whether you give $5 or $500, you’re helping a child pledge with pride.





💬 From the Heart

I grew up reciting the Pledge at my desk each morning. But for so many kids today, the words feel like a script — not a promise. This campaign changes that. It turns “I pledge allegiance…” into something they feel — with a Buddy in hand and a smile on their face.





If you’re a parent, teacher, veteran, or proud American who believes our children deserve to feel connected to their country, I invite you to join us.





Together, let’s raise young patriots who know their roots and celebrate their future.





🫶 How You Can Help

🌟 Donate to our campaign

📢 Share this page with friends, educators, and military families

📦 Sponsor a classroom or school (we’ll match you with one!)

📸 Tag us on social media using #PledgeWithABuddy

🙏 Pray that our mission inspires hope and unity across our nation





Let’s make patriotism joyful, accessible, and alive — May the hand of a Buddy always be near.





With gratitude and big dreams,

Theresa Gordon

Creator of Patriot Buddy™ & ABC America

Founder, Curly Girly Button Buddies

www.mybuttonbuddystory.com

973-769-3266







