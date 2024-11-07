jan 6er needs heart! Sentenced to prison for 6mon

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,635
I have been sentenced to 6 months in federal prison in San Diego for misdemeanor trespassing on Jan 6. I need my Aortic valve replaced, but they are going to make me miss that by sending me to prison. I need prayers, legal help, medical advice and financial help to help with the legal bills and getting out of prison to get the heart surgery. Thank you! God Bless.
Patrick
God Bless brother hang in there! You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Sending prayers your way. I hope you don’t have to go to prison and experience a full recovery.
GOD bless you! 🙏☝️🙏
This will all work out and be for the glory of God. Love you bro.
December 3rd, 2024
Yesterday the judge denied my Motion to Delay Surrender even though I had doctor’s letters, reports and scheduled appointments. Today my friends were driving me to prison for the 6 month term when I had problems breathing. I’m in ER now and they have removed 3 liters of fluid from my lungs! Breathing better. I’ll be admitted when a bed is available. Heart situation next. Not the day I expected, but I need to just trust God’s plan. Thank you everyone. ❤️🙏
December 2nd, 2024
Thank you everyone. I am supposed to report to prison on Dec 3rd for 6 months. I was thinking the DOJ might let me get the heart surgery but apparently not. I guess misdemeanor trespassing is a crime that warrants that? Doctor’s have written letters. Seems to go nowhere. Keeping the faith that this is God’s plan.
November 24th, 2024
Prayers are working. I was supposed to be in prison yesterday for 6 months. The judge extended it until Dec 3rd. At least I can go to 1 pre-op appointment. The rest I will not be able to if they go through with the Dec 3rd surrender date. Thanks for help and prayers. 🙏
November 21st, 2024
I had another echo-cardiogram today. The results weren't good. I really need to keep my appointments next week for the cardiac catherization/angiogram. I have again asked my public defender to file an emergency Motion to Delay Surrender. Otherwise I'll be in the San Diego MCC prison on Nov. 23rd for 6 months. Keep praying. Thank you.
November 20th, 2024
Today’s update.
I had a phone call with my doctor tonight. I told him the last 2 letters he wrote to the DOJ apparently weren’t strong or urgent enough. Even though he provided records, future appointments, diagnosis, etc.; my public defender told me that the letter “didn’t say I would soon die without the heart surgery”, so I should still report to prison for 6 months on Saturday, November 23, 2024. I have another EKG tomorrow and I should get the 3rd doctor’s letter which we will send overnight directly to the judge that sentenced me. (Thanks to a guy I met on Truth Social)
We will see what happens. My trust in God does give me peace in the midst of such evil and darkness. He will put me where I need to be. Thank you all for the support and prayers.
Patrick
November 13th, 2024
Thank you for the prayers and financial support. I will post updates on this Youtube channel: @PatriotPatrick
Appeal is filed. DOJ will slow walk it though. I am trying to get my public defender to file a motion to delay sentencing. Haven’t heard anything back so I am supposed to surrender to San Diego federal prison on Nov 23rd by 2pm.
I will miss my pre-op procedure on the 26th, an appointment with The Texas Heart Institute on Dec 4th and subsequent surgery.
Please keep praying. Thank you.
