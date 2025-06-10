New Car Needed After Rodent Damage

Hello, fellow generous souls!

I'm reaching out to ask for your help in replacing my beloved ride, Twofer. Unfortunately, Twofer met his demise due to rodent damage to his wire harness, which means I have to find a new car after just under a year of owning my first car. I’ve found a good replacement from a dealership here in Madison, with an asking price of $8,000. Obviously, I can use all the help I can get, and that's where you come in! Your generosity will go a long way in helping me get back on the road and keep my life running smoothly. Thank you in advance for your kindness and support! #NewCar #RodentDamage #EmergencyFunding